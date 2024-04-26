Fertility clinic steps up to help patients after suddenly closing of another Nashville clinic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Earlier this month dozens of Tennessee women going through IVF treatment were left in limbo after a fertility clinic abruptly closed down.

We continue to follow how these women can get the help they need and still work toward their goal of becoming pregnant.

The Nashville Fertility Center announced it will step up to help these women get continued care.

When the Center for Reproductive Health suddenly locked its doors blaming financial troubles, it left dozens of women in the middle of treatment wondering what is going to become of their samples.

Last week the center released a statement saying patients' embryos, eggs, and sperm samples are safe, and that it would safely transfer samples to other clinics with patients' requests.

Since the center's closing, other fertility clinics in the area have offered to step up, the latest being the Nashville Fertility Center which has offices in Nashville, Murfreesboro, Franklin and Clarksville.

The Nashville Fertility Center said in a statement it was deeply saddened by the news of the other center closing and the distress it caused patients. It continues to say the center's goal is to minimize any further anxiety and disruption for patients and provide them with stability

The Nashville Fertility center said it has created additional appointment slots to accommodate the influx of the patients who were left without care.

People are encouraged to schedule a consultation for more information.

Full statement from the Nashville Fertility Center:

“We are deeply saddened by the news of the Center for Reproductive Health’s closing and the distress it has caused to its patients,” said Kristin Van Heertum, MD of Nashville Fertility Center. “Fertility journeys are highly personal and emotional. Our team is here to provide a seamless transition and compassionate support during this challenging period.”



"Our goal is to minimize any further anxiety and disruption for patients, providing them with stability and the highest standard of fertility care,” Dr Van Heertum.