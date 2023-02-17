Feud between Nashville and the Tennessee legislature may continue, despite 2028 convention bids

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For weeks, NewsChannel 5 has reported on the fraught relationship between Nashville and Republicans in the Tennessee General Assembly. That's certainly been the case ever since Nashville officially rejected the Republican National Convention from coming to town in 2024.

Nashville Mayor Cooper attempted to induce a "cease fire" Thursday by submitting letters to the Republican and Democratic National Committees, formally launching Nashville into the bidding process for one of the 2028 political conventions.

But will it make a difference?

If it's a war between the Capitol and the Capital City, then rejecting the Republican National Convention in 2024 was the opening shot.

"I have compared it to a political war — it’s not just been a disagreement," said Pat Nolan, NewsChannel 5's Political Analyst.

"They rejected it twice, not that we have hard feelings," said Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton, during a media availability last month.

Those hard feelings turned into legislation designed to be hard on Nashville like bills targeting the size of Metro Council, the funding of Music City Center and the governance of sports stadiums and Nashville International Airport.

But then came a hint Monday night on NewsChannel 5+'s Openline, featuring Nashville's top tourism official, that a peace offering could be coming. "Four-day convention, if it would help calm the waters, we should take a look at it," said Butch Spyridon to NewsChannel 5's Carrie Sharp.

Legislative leaders made it clear on Thursday that a bid to host the RNC in 2028, in a new domed Titans stadium, would certainly be considered an olive branch.

"It would be a sign of good faith on the part of Metro," said Lt. Gov. Randy McNally to a gaggle of reporters.

"It would be a great site, with the WWE and the Super Bowl," said Speaker Sexton. "We’re hopeful but it’s really up to Metro. It’s Metro’s decision. We’ll see what they do."

Mayor Cooper made it official Thursday afternoon, sending a letter to each political party, confirming Nashville's interest in hosting a convention in 2028. So will that end the war?

Nolan calls it more of a tentative truce. "Despite a willingness to compromise, Republicans in the legislature still want to stick it to Nashville," said our political analyst.

Speaker Sexton lauded the Mayor for the move in a statement to NewsChannel 5:

“Speaker Sexton and Mayor Cooper did have a conversation much like they have many times in the past. The speaker very much appreciates the mayor’s leadership in finalizing and sending the letters of interest to the RNC and DNC for the 2028 conventions. The bi-partisan host committee will reassemble and continue in their goal to bring a national convention to Nashville. The speaker is hopeful Nashville will be selected as the host city. He looks forward to continuing to work with Mayor Cooper for the betterment of Nashville and Tennessee in the years ahead.”



Doug Kufner, a spokesperson for Speaker Cameron Sexton

However, Speaker Sexton told reporters Thursday, no matter what Nashville decided in 2028, his caucus planned to continue to fight for the bill to reduce Metro Council down to just 20 members.

McNally seemed unsatisfied with Cooper's letters, telling NewsChannel 5 he doesn't like the way they were worded:

"While I appreciate this attempt to show good faith, I remain disappointed about the missed opportunity of the 2024 convention. I am also concerned this could quite easily turn into a replay of that missed opportunity. Mayor Cooper has the ability to do this unilaterally. His deference to the council is what created the problem in the first place. While the letters are better than nothing, until the mayor can claim the support of the council or demonstrate a willingness to go around them, I'm not sure all that much has truly changed." Lt. Governor Randy McNally

That could indicate this war of words and legislation will only rage on.