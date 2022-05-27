Few showers still possible Friday

(WTVF) — The severe weather threat has moved out, but hit or miss showers are still possible on Friday, along with an isolated storm or two.

Behind the cold front, highs will only reach the mid 70s which is below our normal high of 83 degrees.

We will dry out and warm up for the Memorial Day weekend. Highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees by Sunday and Monday.

For Monday, temps will start in the 60s at sunrise, but will quickly hit the mid 80s by midday. That will set the trend of highs around 90 degrees for most of next week.