Few strong to severe storms possible to start the week

(WTVF) — After a great weekend for weather, some of you wouldn't mind some rain; although, you probably don't want storms.

Two disturbances will push our way on Monday and Tuesday, bringing the chance for rain and thunderstorm storm across the region. A couple of those storms could be strong to severe. Damaging wind gusts, small hail and locally heavy downpours are the primary threats. The tornado chance on Monday afternoon and evening is low but not zero.

The second disturbance arrives Tuesday. It too could bring a few strong to severe storms with damaging wind gusts and locally heavy downpours the main threat.

Meanwhile, the humidity levels will increase after a nice weekend break.