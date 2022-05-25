Few strong to severe storms possible today

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A few strong to severe storms are possible today.

More rain and thunderstorms are in our forecast today and tonight. Like yesterday, some will see locally heavy downpours while others will see little. Where storms develop through Thursday, a few could be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts and locally heavy downpours as the primary threats.

There could still be a few showers and a couple of storms hanging around on Friday as the upper-level low pressure will still be near us. This will keep highs in the mid 70s.

Into the weekend, this system will finally pull away, leaving us with good weather for the unofficial start to summer. By Memorial Day, look for highs around 90 degrees.

