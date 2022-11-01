Fiery crash involving two semis shuts down I-24 West in Clarksville

A crash involving two semis has shut down westbound traffic on Interstate 24 in Clarksville on Tuesday.

According to Clarksville police, traffic is being diverted at Exit 8 off of the Interstate for those traveling West towards the Kentucky State line. The crash happened near mile marker 5.

Injuries are unknown at this time. Clarksville police are asking drivers to avoid the area and take another route.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it becomes available.