FIFA to tour Nashville as potential host site for 2026 World Cup

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville is on full display as FIFA officials are on the ground Thursday to look at Music City as a potential host site for the FIFA World Cup in 2026.

The 23-member delegation is touring different locations around the city, including Nissan Stadium and potential fan fest spots downtown.

According to a Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp release, they will also look at training facilities, including fields at Lipscomb University, Lipscomb Academy, Vanderbilt University, Trevecca Nazarene University, Nashville SC Stadium, Brentwood Academy and Currey Ingram Academy.

Nashville has played host to multiple major events, including the NFL Draft, but this event would put the city into a global spotlight.

"I think it, maybe, maybe it's that last step, or rung in the ladder, where we truly are an international destination, and an international city for business. So, I think it's the, it's the top tier, where we don't have to explain it anymore if we get to this point," President and CEO of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. Butch Spyridon said.

Spyridon said Nashville has demonstrated that it can do big events as well, if not better than anybody else. He said they will spend a great deal of time talking about Nashville's capacity and experience as an event city.

"I think we have the best footprint stadium, hotels, entertainment, Fan Fest. I don't think any other of the remaining cities can touch, what we can offer as a footprint. I think we stack up well from an experience side. So, it's really being able in 10 hours to convey all of that in person," Spyridon said.

According to the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp release, top representatives from FIFA and CONCACAF will take part in a press conference at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday at Nissan Stadium. NewsChannel 5 will stream that event.