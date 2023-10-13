Fill out this survey to help guide the future of Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville's greenways, the Frist Art Museum, the Preds and the Titans are all part of the city's DNA.

But things weren't always this way.

In fact, a community survey in the early '90s said Nashville's Agenda is what paved the way for many of those icons to eventually call Nashville home.

Now a successor to Nashville's Agenda, called Imagine Nashville, is seeking to do the same thing in order to create changes that will become just as much a part of the identity as the Preds, Bridgestone Arena, and our greenways.

It's run by a group of community leaders, not by Metro Nashville government.

The first step is a survey they want you to take part in, to find out your vision for the city's future.

"We know Nashville has had so much growth over the years, people coming in, who are we growing for, what are our values?" said Hal Cato, one of Imagine Nashville's leaders. "Those are all the questions driving Imagine Nashville."

After the survey, the group will lead community conversations looking at the survey results to help distill what the people who live here see into their future.