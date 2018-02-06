Final Vote Set For Nashville Mayor's Transit Plan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Metro council members are expected to vote for the third and final time on Mayor Megan Barry’s massive transit plan that would change Nashville forever.

Many have wondered if Mayor Barry’s affair admission would impact the council's vote Tuesday night.

However, the bill’s sponsors said they're ready to move forward with the vote.

The $5.4 billion transit plan calls for 26 miles of light rail and expansion of the city's bus system. If the bill passes, it will be on ballot in May.

Opponents have expressed concerns about how not all residents would benefit from the plan. They also feel the city has more pressing issues, such as affordable housing, that needs to be addressed first.

The bill needs 21 votes to pass. There are 25 sponsors on the bill.