Find love at the ballpark: Nashville Sounds host wristband matchmaking night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Sounds look to play matchmaker this weekend among the fan base.

While playing the Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, the Nashville Sounds are asking fans to pick a wristband depending on their relationship status. This will happen Saturday, May 24.

Those wearing blue wristbands are telling those around them they are single. Green equals taken. Red means it's complicated, and orange represents you're a wing person.

For those not wanting to participate, they can wear yellow wristbands to represent they are just there for the good vibes of game.

The Nashville Sounds said this type of setup is back by popular demand.

You can buy tickets by tapping this link.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email newsroom@newschannel5.com.