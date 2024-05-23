Find out this super speller's strategy ahead of the Scripps National Spelling Bee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One of the things I love about this job... is we get to meet amazingly talented people. And sometimes — they are just 14 years old.

Mina Chen just finished 8th grade at Lipscomb Academy. She makes intricate origami, creates amazing art, is a bowler... and now she's headed to the Scripps National Spelling Bee next week! She is one of 245 students nationwide to compete for a chance to win $50,000.

"Honestly, since the 2nd grade I wanted to be a speller, always wanted to go to a national spelling bee — I just didn't think I would actually be able to do it. So, it's basically — as you would say — a dream come true!"

Mina told me her strategy is to study, spell slowly, and pray.

"I just focus on the word in front of me — I don't have to know how to spell every single word in the dictionary, just the one that I get," she told me."When it comes to the actual spelling bee, I try to keep my nerves in — and have the mindset of always be praying while I do it."

Part of her preparation is studying a 4,000 word list to prepare, but if she makes it to the championship round she's on her own. The final words don't come from the list.

Mina is one of three competitors from Tennessee:

...and one of two from our viewing area. Joshua Bullen is from Hopkinsville and one of six spellers from Kentucky. Be watching for more on Joshua next week!

The Scripps National Spelling Bee begins in Maryland on Tuesday, May 28 with the preliminary round. You can watch that on Ion PLUS or spellingbee.com starting at 7 a.m. CST. Semifinals and Finals will air on Ion (channel 28.1).