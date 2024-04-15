Find the lowest prices for groceries and gas around Middle Tennessee with Price Tracker

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For anyone on a budget, I know you were probably checking out the grocery store deals that went out yesterday.
You've told us how much the high cost of groceries is affecting you and your family. So, we are making sure that we help you navigate the costs.
Today we're kicking off a new segment called Price Tracker.
Twice a week, I'll bring you the best prices for basic groceries and I'll also be watching gas prices for you every Friday.
Carrie recommends:
"There is nothing better than seeing JOY on a child's face. Kudos to the students at Ravenwood High School who worked so hard to surprise little Miss Tilly with a trip to Disney World! This little girl has been through so much, it's now time for her to be treated like the princesses she loves so dearly!"
-Carrie Sharp