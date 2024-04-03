Finding safe places in Nashville to escape severe weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Storms can be terrifying for anyone, even when safely tucked inside. But for those without a place to call home, the fear intensifies, knowing there's possible no refuge from the elements.

Today, The Office of Homeless Services activated its "Safe Rides to Safe Shelters" Plan. Shuttle services are take individuals to designated safe places, including libraries, community centers, and the Nashville Rescue Mission.

However, for Tyler Worden, who has been navigating Nashville's streets for over a year, the mission isn't his preferred choice.

Worden's experience of Nashville hasn't matched his expectations of Southern hospitality. "When I came down here, I thought it would be a southern hospitality kind of thing, but I haven't seen much of that," Worden said.

Without adequate shelter, those experiencing homelessness resort to seeking cover wherever possible.

"There's not many places with cover that we can go other than the mission," Worden adds.

India Pungarcher, an advocacy and outreach specialist with Open Table Nashville, acknowledges the city's efforts but believes more can be done.

"People don’t have to die or be injured or be traumatized in severe weather like this if we had a city with affordable housing," Pungarcher adds.

For Worden and others like him, seeking refuge often means finding creative solutions, from coffee shops to sleeping under awnings, despite facing signs prohibiting trespassing.

Worden hopes there will be a push for more shelter options.

"I would like to see us come together as a community and actually help us find a spot," he expresses.

The Nashville Rescue Mission is reaching capacity, but say they will never turning anyone away. Shuttle rides are available until 9 p.m. To arrange transportation, individuals can call (615) 844-3399.