Finding warmth in winter: Lebanon businesses collect coats for unhoused community

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Inside April French's salon, warmth brings comfort. When temperatures drop putting on a coat can keep you warm but for those experiencing homelessness coats can be hard to find.

"The temperatures are just dropping quickly and I don't know if people know about the homeless but they will get things stolen sometimes and coats are a big thing," said French.

April and her best friend Misty Robbins decided to do something to help people without a place to call home, something April knows a thing or two about.

"But the homeless really weighs on her heart I know that I was homeless for a little while," said April.

She opened Oasis Spa in Lebanon not only as a place to help others find peace, but for this week, it is also a place to collect coats.

The Valvoline on South Cumberland will take the donations on Friday, too.

April will take these donations to Crossroads Fellowship Church. The church hands out coats through its ministry efforts.

Giving rest and relief with a warm coat to fight cold nights.

