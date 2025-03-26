Fingers fly in the Tennessee capitol: Lawmakers square off in terse debate over guns, suicide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — During a presentation over a bill, two lawmakers faced off, which dissolved into personal tensions between the Democrat and the Republican and ultimately an attempted physical fight.

HB1392 was up before the Civil Justice Subcommittee on Wednesday morning when Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, brought forth legislation to reinstate gun carry permits. Tennessee is currently a gun permitless carry state.

Pearson brought the bill months after his brother died by suicide via a firearm. This was his first real day working back on the hill. The bill ultimately failed to reach the full Civil Justice Committee, but not without an outburst. Pearson said Republican lawmakers had failed to take up meaningful firearm legislation this session and those before it.

"I know what you're doing and why. But at the end of the day, we have been up here working," Rep. Andrew Farmer, R-Sevierville, said. "We've taken the tough questions and votes. I don't think it's fair of you to lecture this committee on hard work. We've been here doing the hard work."

Pearson said that was a personal jab gone too far. Pearson was a member of the Tennessee Three, one of two previously expelled from the legislature for entering the well of the House floor and chanting for gun rights reform following the weeks after The Covenant School shooting. This session, Pearson also brought forth an extreme order of protection bill in HB1391, which isn't the first time it's been brought up in the legislature. ERPO laws — or red flag laws — were brought up by Gov. Bill Lee after The Covenant School shooting nearly two years to do the day.

"Thank you for your comments. They incense me. They make me very, very angry," Pearson said. "Not just because of the lack of regard, but because of the disrespect, but because of the same denigrating tone that you used on the statehouse floor when the vote to expel me happened. It's beneath a person who is supposed to represent in the Tennessee House of Representatives. It is a pathetic excuse for you to not answer why we are not doing anything for the gun violence epidemic, than to personally attack me."

Pearson went on to explain his family's situation and why he had not been present for committee and House votes since his brother's death in December as how he phrased it the "the representative asked."

"One of the loves of my life passed away from gun suicide on Dec. 1, 2024," Pearson said. "Since then, it's shattered my family, like so many families have been shattered by gun violence — my nephew's life, my mother, my father, my other brothers. I buried my brother. I planned for his entire funeral. I made sure he was taken care of even in death. That is what I have been doing."

Committee Chair Clay Doggett tried to calm the expanded tension, telling Rep. Pearson he would have been taking care of his family as well. Rep. Farmer said all lawmakers have families to take care of in their lives.

After his bill was voted down on party lines, Pearson left the room and started physically lunging at Rep. Farmer. He just sat there, while the Tennessee Sergeant of Arms, Rep. William Lamberth and Rep. Jason Powell tried to stop Pearson from the physical exchange.

It was then Farmer stepped out of the hearing room through a backdoor.

House Democratic response

“Representative Pearson has been dealing with an incredibly tragic situation over the past several months and appropriately prioritizing his family while working in his community. Every member of the House Democratic Caucus stands with Rep. Pearson during this difficult time and fully supports his efforts to address the gun violence epidemic that has personally touched his life and too many others."

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at emily.west@newschannel5.com.