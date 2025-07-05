Fire damages Granite City Food & Brewery in Franklin, cause under investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A fire significantly damaged the Granite City Food & Brewery in Franklin this morning, prompting the evacuation of the adjoining Drury Inn hotel.

The Franklin Fire Department responded to the restaurant at 1864 W. McEwen Drive at 8:03 a.m., with Brentwood Fire & Rescue joining through an automatic aid agreement.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof. Crews worked for several hours to contain the blaze and successfully prevented it from spreading to the connected 11-story hotel.

"The hotel was evacuated as a precaution but was not damaged," Franklin Fire Chief Glenn Johnson said.

Two hotel guests were transported to the hospital for evaluation, while one restaurant employee was treated at the scene and released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

If you have more information about this story, please email us at newsroom@newschannel5.com.