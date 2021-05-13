Four jump from second-story window to escape Madison apartment fire

MADISON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Residents were briefly trapped inside an apartment at the Charter Village Apartments in Madison when a building caught fire.

Images from the scene show significant damage to the roof and a second-floor apartment of building N.

Nashville Fire Department Public Information Officer Kendra Loney said the fire broke out near the doorway of a unit on the second floor.

WTVF Charter Village Apartments

Crews are at 333 Rio Vista working an apartment fire. Avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/ROVMjVREM1 — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) May 13, 2021

When firefighters got to the complex they saw heavy flames coming from the building and could see people inside knocking on the inside of the window trying to get out.

Loney said six people were inside the apartment. Firefighters worked to raise ladders to the window, but four people jumped from that second-story window before the ladders got to them and two waited to use the ladder to get down.

All of them then reportedly ran from the scene. Loney said the group included children but it's unclear how many.

The building houses 12 units, but it's unclear how many of them were damaged in the fire. The Red Cross is helping other residents of the building find a place to stay for the night.

Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire.