Fire Destroys Madison Apartments, Displaces Residents
MADISON, Tenn. - A fast moving fire forced residents at 200 Woodruff Street outside in freezing temperatures Sunday morning. One man said he ran door to door before firefighters arrived to help get neighbors to safety.
"My main concern was getting neighbors out of apartments three and six," said Michael Spangler, whose apartment was heavily smoke damaged in the blaze. "We were pounding on the door, pounding on the door, and then finally, we got them out."
Firefighters were still investigating how the fire started, but flames originated in apartment one. Half the units were destroyed by flames, the other half was heavily smoke damaged and may be a total loss.
Spangler said almost nothing inside his apartment can be saved.
"We might’ve lost all our furniture and appliances and clothes, but that’s replaceable," Spangler said.
As of Sunday morning, the power was shut off from the building as a precaution, displacing everyone in the building. The Red Cross was helping residents find temporary housing.