Fire in back yard spreads, severely damaging La Vergne home

La Vergne Fire Rescue Department
Fire at a home in the 400 block of Forest Ridge Drive in La Vergne on May 3, 2023
Posted at 10:34 PM, May 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-03 23:34:14-04

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A fire that began in the back yard of a La Vergne home caused significant damage Wednesday afternoon.

Members of the La Vergne Fire Rescue Department were called to a home in the 400 block of Forest Ridge Drive around 3:30 p.m. for a reported fire with thick smoke. Crews that arrived on scene first found a structure in the back yard on fire and discovered that the fire had spread to the back of the home.

Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control and extinguish all flames. No firefighters were injured and nobody was inside the home when the fire began.

The La Vergne Fire Rescue Department extended their gratitude towards the La Vergne Police Department, Box 100 and the Smyrna Fire Department for their assistance in providing mutual aid. The Red Cross is also assisting those displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

