Fire performer adds virtual shows as delta variant spreads

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A fire and circus performer has learned how to put on virtual shows as the delta variant spreads across the country.

Grace Good lives for performances, so as shows were canceled at the beginning of the pandemic, it was disheartening. "It’s been rough for a lot of artists, a lot of entertainers, and I think people tend to forget about them, but people need joy, and that’s what we’re here for,"Good said.

To bring smiles to people's faces, she turned to the social media platform TikTok to grow her audience. She even live-streamed performances in her parent's backyard. "It pretty much completely changed the game for me, it shifted," Good said. "I’m not only an entertainer that can perform in person, but now I can entertain online and make money from it, so it’s really changed my entire career."

Through the summer, it was a mix of in-person and virtual shows. "I was like ‘oh my gosh the world is back to normal, I’m going to get events again’ and I was, and I still am, but now a few things have canceled," Good said. "There’s more work behind the virtual events, it’s different because there’s not like just an audience, and I don’t just show up and perform, but I have to have the crew, the team there with me helping with the videos, the audio, and everything."

Now, her TikTok platform has 2.4 million followers, so companies are hiring her to promote their brands. She was even put on a Jones Soda Company bottle recently. "I’ve never really been shy of it, but now with the world coming online, it’s another thing I’ve been telling a lot of artists is to get online," Good said.

You can learn more about Good by visiting her website.