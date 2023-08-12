Massive fire leads to evacuations at Glass Creek Apartments in Mt. Juliet on Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A fire broke out during heavy storms Saturday afternoon at Glass Creek Apartments.

According to Mt. Juliet Police, the 400 building in the apartment complex on Old Pleasant Grove Rd caught fire. The 500 building was evacuated as a precaution. There was no damage to the 1200 building.

I’m getting pictures and videos from residents of Glass Creek. I truly hope every person and pet made it out safely. pic.twitter.com/edG0x9xdKl — Kelsey Gibbs (@kelseymgibbs) August 12, 2023

At this time there is no official word on what caused the fire, but there was intense lightning in the area when the building caught fire. We have a crew on the way and will continue to update this story as we learn more.

Viewer Bryceson Burton shared these photos with NewsChannel 5 of the fire's destruction of at least one apartment building at the complex.

Bryceson Burton

Fire ravages building at Glass Creek Apartments in Mt. Juliet following storms on August 12th, 2023

NewsChannel 5's Kelsey Gibbs was in the area at the time of the fire and was able to take this video.

I can see the smoke from where I’m getting my tires change. I was told by a at Target employee that a lightning strike may have caused the fire. This is unconfirmed of course. @NC5 has a crew headed to the scene. https://t.co/avQmzNKv3V pic.twitter.com/1gGNnyBLX6 — Kelsey Gibbs (@kelseymgibbs) August 12, 2023

NewsChannel 5 photographer James Garbee also captured images of the heavy smoke throughout the area

James Garbee / NewsChannel 5 Smoke rising from an apartment fire at Glass Creek Apartments in Mt. Juliet following storms on August 12th, 2023