Massive fire leads to evacuations at Glass Creek Apartments in Mt. Juliet on Saturday

No word on injuries at this time
thumbnail_20230812_124136.jpg
thumbnail_20230812_125323.jpg
thumbnail_20230812_124132.jpg
thumbnail_20230812_124517.jpg
BLUE SLATE (1).png
Posted at 1:03 PM, Aug 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-12 15:07:23-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A fire broke out during heavy storms Saturday afternoon at Glass Creek Apartments.

According to Mt. Juliet Police, the 400 building in the apartment complex on Old Pleasant Grove Rd caught fire. The 500 building was evacuated as a precaution. There was no damage to the 1200 building.

At this time there is no official word on what caused the fire, but there was intense lightning in the area when the building caught fire. We have a crew on the way and will continue to update this story as we learn more.

Viewer Bryceson Burton shared these photos with NewsChannel 5 of the fire's destruction of at least one apartment building at the complex.

thumbnail_image2.jpg
Fire ravages building at Glass Creek Apartments in Mt. Juliet following storms on August 12th, 2023

NewsChannel 5's Kelsey Gibbs was in the area at the time of the fire and was able to take this video.

NewsChannel 5 photographer James Garbee also captured images of the heavy smoke throughout the area

Mt. Juliet fire smoke.jpeg
Smoke rising from an apartment fire at Glass Creek Apartments in Mt. Juliet following storms on August 12th, 2023

