NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A house burned in West Nashville Sunday morning after an occupant lit a fire in a fireplace and the chimney was covered.

Firefighters responded to the house on the 3900 block of Delaware Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

The heat, electricity and gas was recently shut off at the house and the man living there said he lit a fire in the fireplace to keep warm. Firefighters said because roofing was laid over the chimney the smoke had no where to go and a fire started.

The house is unlivable, but not a total loss. The Red Cross is helping the man who lived in the house.

