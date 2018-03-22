Firefighter Jesse Reed To Be Laid To Rest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A Nashville firefighter will be remembered at a celebration of life ceremony and laid to rest.

Jesse Reed’s body was found Saturday morning after a 12-day search. The 32-year-old went missing in the Tennessee River on March 6 after his vehicle was submerged.

Members of the Nashville Fire Department along with family and friends will remember Reed in a celebration of his life. He will be laid to rest Friday.

Visitation was planned at The Roman Catholic Diocese of Nashville’s Catholic Pastoral Center from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and again starting at 9 a.m. Friday.

A Remembrance and Prayer Service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday followed by his funeral at 10:45 a.m.

Reed will be buried at the Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery at 1 p.m. Friday.