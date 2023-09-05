Firefighter Kenny Hudson returns home okay after fire at Glass Creek Apartments

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — After being injured in the Glass Creek Apartments fire in Mt. Juliet, firefighter Kenny Hudson is recovering well. He returned home to his family on Sunday, September 3rd.

Hudson is a Mt. Juliet Fire Department firefighter, Lieutenant and a long-time department member. He was injured in the August 12 fire when part of the building collapsed. He stayed at the Skyline Medical Center for 22 days before being released.

"I cannot thank everyone enough for their support and prayers," Hudson said in a statement. "I'm overwhelmed from the love Mt. Juliet has surrounded me and my family with."

His recovery continues at home, and once he is cleared by his doctors he will be able to return to work.

“We are grateful for the unbelievable care from TriStar Summit Medical Center and TriStar Skyline Medical Center to get Kenny to this point in his recovery process,” Fire Chief Mark Foulks said. “We ask you to continue to pray for the Hudson family and to support their privacy during this trying time for their family.”

The Mt. Juliet apartments fire happened after lightning hit the building's roof during a storm. High winds caused the fire to grow quickly, according to an investigation completed by the Fire Marshal's Office of Mt. Juliet and the TBI. No residents were injured. Hudson was the only one hurt.

His family released a statement thanking the Mt. Juliet community for their support through everything, specifically mentioning the fire department, police department, local EMS community, Stone Creek Elementary, the Skyline medical team and many others.

"We have been overwhelmed by your generosity and kindness. Words could never fully express how grateful we are for every one of you," the release said.

MJ4Hope is still taking donations for the Hudson family, if you want to contribute.