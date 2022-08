NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville firefighters were busy most of Wednesday afternoon putting out a fire outside of a recycling center in North Nashville.

The fire was reported in the 700 block of 19th Avenue North.

Nashville Fire Department Crews battle a fire at a North Nashville recycling center.

Firefighters contained the fire, but officials say smoke is expected to be seen in the area for quite some time.

No injuries were reported.