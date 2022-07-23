Firefighters battled house fire on Leondale Terrace

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Firefighters quickly responded to the scene of a house fire Saturday morning in the 3000 block of Leondale Terrace.

Nashville Fire posted a tweet about the fire around 10:00 a.m. Saturday.

NFD crews worked to quickly put out a house fire at the 3000 block of Leondale Terrace. One person was pulled from the home and transported to Vanderbilt. There were 2 victims found inside. Crews remain on scene as the investigation continues. @PIOKendra is on scene for updates. pic.twitter.com/CIrYIJ7rKa — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) July 23, 2022

Officials report that one person was pulled from the fire and transported to Vanderbilt. No information about the condition of the person is available at this time.

Two victims were discovered by firefighters after they entered the home.

NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this story as more information is made available.