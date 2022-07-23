Watch Now
Firefighters battled house fire on Leondale Terrace

Bob Stinnett, NewsChannel 5
Nashville Fire Department - FILE PHOTO
Posted at 10:36 AM, Jul 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-23 11:36:42-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF)  — Firefighters quickly responded to the scene of a house fire Saturday morning in the 3000 block of Leondale Terrace.

Nashville Fire posted a tweet about the fire around 10:00 a.m. Saturday.

Officials report that one person was pulled from the fire and transported to Vanderbilt. No information about the condition of the person is available at this time.

Two victims were discovered by firefighters after they entered the home.

NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this story as more information is made available.

