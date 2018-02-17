Firefighters Climb Stairs For Good Cause

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Raising money for a good cause while training for a strenuous job, a team from the Nashville Fire Department climbed dozens of flights of stairs for the American Lung Association’s Fight for Air Climb.
The climb took place Saturday. Firefighters were decked out in complete fire gear and climbed 29 flights of stairs at the Fifth Third building in Nashville.
Teams from the fire department, as well as the NFD hockey team and a crew from Smyrna, Georgia, participated in the event.
“Fight for air climb participants make a positive impact in the lives of those affected by lung disease,” fire officials said. “Participants raise funds to support the mission of the American Lung Association while training to climb the stairs of a skyscraper.”
The climb also honored the memory of fallen Lawrenceburg firefighter Jason Dickey who passed away while fighting a fire Monday night. He died at the age of 38 and was laid to rest Friday.