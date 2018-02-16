Funeral For Fallen Lawrenceburg Firefighter Being Held Friday

Light Rain
LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. - The funeral for a Lawrenceburg firefighter, who was killed earlier this week in a house fire, is being held Friday.
Engineer Jason Dickey, an 11-year career firefighter, died Monday night after the roof of a burning home collapsed on top of him. He was 38.
Visitation was held from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday at Mars Hill Baptist Church. The funeral is set for Friday at 11 a.m.
The funeral procession will begin at 1 p.m. on Weakley Creek Road and continue into city limits.
Police said all major intersections in the path of the procession will be shutdown. Motorists should consider alternate routes.
Residents who wish to pay their respects can stand on sidewalks as the procession passes. Police asked that residents park their vehicles in parking lots – not in the roadway or on curbs.
Dickey is survived by his three children and his wife, who is expecting a baby in the coming weeks.
Interment will follow at Freemon Cemetery in Leoma. The family suggests memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
