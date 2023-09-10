Firefighters to climb 110 stories to honor those who lost their lives on 9/11 22 years ago.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Monday, on 9/11 we will remember the lives lost and the first responders who saved lives at the Twin Towers in New York City and the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. 22 years ago.

Sunday, firefighters in Nashville will climb 28 stories four times in the stairwells of the William R. Snodgrass Tennessee Tower to honor the climb firefighters had to go up the Twin Towers on that fateful day.

More than 340 firefighters will participate, many wearing their full gear, which is between 60 to 80 pounds.

Each climber will be wearing a badge with the name and photograph of one of the firefighters who were killed trying to evacuate and rescue people 22 years ago.

100 percent of the proceeds for this event support the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation to help the families who were directly impacted by the 9/11 attacks.

Climbing start times will be staggered with the first group leaving at 9 a.m. Ahead of the climb, there will be a ceremony on the plaza at 8:35 a.m.

The public is welcome to bring chairs and blankets to attend the ceremony and support the firefighters honoring those fallen on September 11, 2001.