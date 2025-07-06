Fires on the 4th: Why disposing of your fireworks properly matters

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Fourth of July always brings a lot of fun, but it also comes with more serious situations.

The Maury County Fire Department responded to several overnight, some of them fireworks-related.

One of them, on Shenandoah Drive, sparked because people didn't dispose of their fireworks properly. They had packed up used fireworks in the back of a pickup truck before it later caught fire.

"Our department sees this every single year," explained Savannah Maddison with the Maury County Fire Department.

Thankfully, there's an easy, simple way to avoid this: by throwing your fireworks away the right way.

Savannah explains all you have to do is soak your fireworks in water and put them in a plastic bag before throwing them in the trash. That way, you don't leave any room for them to reignite.

"I think the community doesn't realize how big of a risk fireworks pose. And we really want our community members to have fun but also be aware that this is literally an explosive device that has the possibility to catch on fire at any time," she said.

"We recommend just being very careful," she went on. "If you have a lot of trash today, [use] those methods that we talked about because it will make a big difference in minimizing fires that will happen over the next couple of days."

Savannah says it's equally as important to follow safe practices before and while you set off fireworks. Remember to store them in a cool, dry place and keep yourself, and your kids, far away after lighting one. She also suggests you check the expiration date on your fireworks.

