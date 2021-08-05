First ever Music City Grand Prix happening this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee will see its first-ever Music City Grand Prix this weekend at Nissan Stadium.

Races will include 28 drivers, the largest racing card of any of the IndyCar series this year outside of Indianapolis.

Korean Veterans Boulevard and roads surrounding Nissan Stadium will be closed to accommodate the 2.17-mile race track through the city.

Organizers expect a crowd of 100,000 people or more, though Metro Police said it's likely the crowd could eclipse 140,000 through the weekend. The president for the race, Chris Parker, also said they're following all metro guidelines in regards to COVID. There will be no paper money or tickets and the event is entirely outdoors.

Outside of racing, the event will feature music, food and activities for kids. There will be live concerts all three nights of the race.

"If you're not a huge race fan but you like to come out to live events, you want to see some country music, you want to hit up some food trucks, maybe bring the kids out to see some of the different exhibits and different experiences, fantastic," said Parker.

The main event will be Sunday, after qualifying races and practices held throughout the weekend.