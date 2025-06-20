First HBCU gymnastics program at Fisk University to end in 2026, alumni fight to save it

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Fisk University made history in 2023 as the first Historically Black College or University to launch a gymnastics program. Now, just three years later, the university has announced the program will end after Spring 2026.

The team quickly gained national attention, breaking records, competing nationwide, and inspiring fans across the country.

"I didn't really realize we were making history or I was making history until maybe halfway through, because at the end of every meet we have to stay, Oh my God, sometimes an hour after the competition, signing autographs, taking pictures, meeting alumni from Fisk, and also letting the other little girls that were looking up to us and inspired by us," said Naimah Muhammad, a former Fisk University gymnast.

Muhammad, who graduated in May, had hoped to mentor the team but was shocked to learn about the program's discontinuation.

"Never expected it to happen, especially knowing how much support we got from not just people on the outside of school, but inside the school. The students, the faculty, the staff, the alumni especially really loved the gymnastics team," Muhammad said.

The university cited the lack of HBCU Athletic Conference sanctioning as a major hurdle, making it difficult to schedule meets and recruit athletes. Fisk competes in the HBCU Athletic Conference, where gymnastics isn't sanctioned.

"While we are tremendously proud of the history our gymnastics team has made in just three years, we look forward to focusing on our conference-affiliated teams to strengthen our impact in the HBCU Athletic Conference," said Valencia Jordan, Director of Fisk Athletics. "Fisk is grateful for the hard work, dedication, and tenacity of its gymnasts, staff members, and coaches who made this program possible."

"It was very much a shock when they announced the dismantling," Muhammad said. "It made me very upset."

Now, Muhammad and fellow alumni are rallying to save the program, launching a petition to raise awareness.

"At the end of the day, you can't take away the history we made for the past three years that literally shook and impacted the whole world," Muhammad said.

Since Fisk's groundbreaking move, two other HBCUs created gymnastics programs. Talladega College in Alabama started shortly after Fisk in 2023 but ended its program in 2024 due to financial reasons. After Spring 2026, only Wilberforce University in Ohio will remain as an HBCU with a gymnastics program.

Muhammad says if she can't save Fisk's program, she will focus her efforts on supporting Wilberforce.

This story was reported on-air and written by Kelsey Gibbs and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.