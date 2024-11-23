First IndigeNash Fest brings Native art, dance and music to Music City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — From music that touches the heart, to dance that feeds the soul, the first ever IndigeNash fest was created to celebrate Native American music, dance and art in Music City.

"We must remember the first songs of Music City came from Native voices...their music stories and culture are woven into the soul of this city and this land," said Shayna Hobbs, the event's co-founder.

During Native American Heritage Month, Hobbs helped to make this 3-day festival a reality. She says IndigeNash provides a space where Natives will feel heard and where non-Natives can listen.

For many Natives, the history of their ancestors in Tennessee weighs heavy. In 1838, the Trail of Tears expelled many indigenous people from their land.

"We are a resilient people who have risen above a lot of suffering, a lot of pain, and we're still here," explained Hobbs.

Hobbs says the weekend is all about reclaiming space and history by celebrating the past and the present and taking pride in their culture.

"We're not the stereotypes that you see in movies. We're not the natives you read about in history books. There's so much more depth to us. We're a whole kaleidoscope of many, many things and this is a beautiful chance to showcase that — to show our brilliance, show our colors, show our brightness."

The event was put on entirely by Native people, and supported by the Native American Indian Association, the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and more.

Festivities will be happening at the Forge Nashville all weekend long. Take a look at the schedule.

