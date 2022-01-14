First Lady Jill Biden to visit tornado-damaged areas in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WTVF) — It’s been over a month since an EF-3 tornado ripped through the Bowling Green community.

Fifteen people died and hundreds of buildings were damaged.

Since the tornado hit, so many people have been working hard on clean-up efforts.

The Red Cross has also provided temporary housing to multiple people.

Many others have received help through charities, family members or are using private funds to provide temporary shelter for themselves.

Friday, First Lady Jill Biden and Deputy FEMA Administrator Erik Hooks will travel to Bowling Green, Kentucky and join Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear to survey recovery efforts following the devastation from recent tornadoes.

They will also volunteer at a local FEMA State Disaster Recovery Center.

The First Lady will highlight the partnership between federal and local agencies that ensures Kentuckians are receiving the aid and relief they need.

Dr. Biden and Deputy Administrator Hooks will arrive at Nashville International Airport at 11:15 a.m.

The First Lady, Deputy Administrator Hooks, and Governor and First Lady Beshear will survey storm damage in the Creekwood neighborhood of Bowling Green around 1:00 p.m.

