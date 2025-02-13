First manager of color takes on role at Nashville Public Library's Wishing Chair Productions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For nearly 90 years, the Nashville Public Library has been bringing stories to life through its children’s theater — with the help of puppets and marionettes.

This Black History Month, the library is recognizing a milestone with the appointment of Bret G. Wilson as the first person of color to serve as program manager for Wishing Chair Productions.

Wilson’s passion for performance began early.

“I’m a graduate of Pearl Cohn Arts Magnet, now Nashville School of the Arts,” he said.

His love for storytelling and literacy led him to Wishing Chair Productions, the library’s in-house theater company specializing in literature-based puppet productions and interactive storytelling.

“I started as a part-time member of the puppet truck,” Wilson recalled.

Over time, Wilson took on a larger role, bringing characters to life and helping transport stories from the page to the stage.

“Finding the Nashville Public Library and the legacy that exists here has meant the world to me and given me a new purpose,” he said.

As program manager, Wilson leads a team of professional puppeteers who engage audiences across the city.

“We’re just as much a part of the experience as the audience is,” he said.

With over 3,000 puppets in the library’s collection, Wishing Chair Productions has a rich history of artistic storytelling.

“I never knew I’d use a part of my degree to become a puppeteer, let alone the first African American puppeteer program manager for Wishing Chair,” Wilson said.

However, for Wilson, titles and labels don’t matter much to him — only art itself.

“This is our version of the jazz master himself, Duke Ellington,” he said, showcasing one of the puppets.

Wilson hopes to inspire future generations to keep reading and imagining—because, like puppets, anything can come alive in the right hands.

Wishing Chair Productions will celebrate its 90th anniversary in 2028. Now through Feb. 22, they are presenting "The Little Rabbit Who Wanted Red Wings."

