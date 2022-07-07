First reported case of monkeypox in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metro Public Health Department is reporting its first case of monkeypox in Davidson County.

According to MPHD officials, the individual recently traveled to a country that has reported monkeypox cases.

The person is currently isolating at home and was not hospitalized.

MPHD is working with the patient and their health care providers to identify individuals who may have been in contact with them while infectious.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, monkeypox is a rare disease in the same family of viruses as smallpox.

The symptoms for monkeypox are similar to smallpox, but milder; and monkeypox is rarely fatal.

Early flu-like symptoms of monkeypox can include:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches and backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

A rash or sores, sometimes located on or near the genitals or anus, but sometimes in other areas like the hands, feet, chest or face – sores will go through several stages before healing

Sores may be inside the body, including the mouth, vagina, or anus

Some people experience a rash or sores first, followed by other symptoms and some only experience a rash or sores

Monkeypox can be spread from the time symptoms start until all sores have healed and a fresh layer of skin has formed – this can take several weeks

The CDC states that the monkeypox virus can spread from person-to-person through: