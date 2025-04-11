Watch Now
First responders are searching for missing kayaker on Percy Priest Lake

First responders are searching for a man who was out on Percy Priest Lake when last night's storms rolled through our area.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — First responders are searching for a man who was out on Percy Priest Lake when last night's storms rolled through our area.

Both Metro Police and Nashville Fire responded around 8:30p.m. after getting a call from a person whose husband was kayaking when the storm moved through.

They told first responders they had not been able to reach the kayaker since those strong winds moved through the area.

Officials say there are no updates at this time.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

