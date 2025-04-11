First responders are searching for missing kayaker on Percy Priest Lake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — First responders are searching for a man who was out on Percy Priest Lake when last night's storms rolled through our area.
Both Metro Police and Nashville Fire responded around 8:30p.m. after getting a call from a person whose husband was kayaking when the storm moved through.
They told first responders they had not been able to reach the kayaker since those strong winds moved through the area.
Officials say there are no updates at this time.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
I believe there are angels who walk this earth, and without a doubt, Ms. Donna Neal is one of them. She saw the need for foster parents and never looked back. She is a great example of being the change you want to see in the world.
-Carrie Sharp