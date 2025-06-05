First responders on scene of a home explosion on Mackinac Drive in Gallatin

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Gallatin Police and Fire are on the scene of a home explosion on Mackinac Drive.

According to officials, Gallatin Fire said none of the homes were occupied and that a person who was on scene when the explosion happened has been taken to the hospital with burn injuries.

Officials do not know the cause of the explosion at this time.

None of the homes in that area are occupied. Two homes to the right and left of the explosion have damage.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tended to the scene.

