First responders team up to honor lives lost on 9/11 through blood donations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — First Responders will come together this week to honor those who lost their lives on 9/11.

This year marks 20 years since the terrorist attacks on U.S. soil.

The annual “Battle of the Badges” blood drive is almost like a friendly competition with all first responders. The American Red Cross event will find out which badge can collect the most pints at their blood drive for patient care.

Ultimately, they will all work together to collect the number of pints equal to the number of lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001. Nearly 3,000 people died.

The Red Cross is teaming up with Saint Thomas and the Tennessee Titans to encourage first responders and the public to donate blood this week.

Their goal is nearly 3,000 pints of blood by September 10.

The Red Cross says times are tough. They’re facing a critical need for blood donations as hospitals are making the tough decisions to postpone surgeries as the blood on the shelves dwindles.

There are blood drives scheduled every day this week starting Tuesday:

Tuesday, Sept. 7:

1:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. – Nolensville Drive at Nolensville First UMC in Fellowship Hall/SC, 7316 Nolensville Road, Nolensville, TN 37135

Wednesday, Sept. 8 and Thursday, Sept. 9:

6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. - Brentwood Drive at Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Way, Brentwood, TN 37027

Friday, Sept. 10:

7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. - Music City Drive at Cornerstone Church, 726 W Old Hickory Blvd, Madison, TN 37115

Monday, Sept. 6-Thursday, Sept. 9:

7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. - Donors can also make appointments to donate blood at the American Red Cross donation center at 2201 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN 37203

