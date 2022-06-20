Fish consumption advisory issued for Cheatham, Dale Hollow, Center Hill reservoirs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Fish from three Tennessee reservoirs have been placed under a precautionary consumption advisory by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.

TDEC said walleye and black bass fish from Dale Hollow Reservoir and black bass fish from Center Hill Reservoir had mercury levels above the 0.3 mg trigger in recent testing. Black bass and catfish from Cheatham Reservoir at the Shelby Street and Bordeaux bridges tested significantly above the 0.047 mg trigger for polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs).

The advisory for the Cheatham Reservoir extends from the Briley Parkway bridge in Pennington Bend until the Andrew B. Gibson Bridge in Cockrill Bend.

Pregnant women, nursing mothers and children are asked to avoid eating these types of fish from the reservoirs. All others have been advised to limit the fish to one meal per month.

"We provide these advisories so the community can make informed decisions about whether or not to consume the fish they catch," said TDEC Deputy Commissioner Greg Young. "Unlike 'do not consume' advisories that warn the general population to avoid eating fish from a particular body of water altogether, precautionary fish consumption advisories are specifically directed to sensitive populations such as children, pregnant women, nursing mothers and those who may eat fish frequently from the same body of water."

TDEC said recreational activities like boating, swimming, kayaking and catch and release fishing are not at risk under the advisory.

Warning signs at the primary public access points will be posted to warn of the advisory.