Fish Fry Raises Money For Late Fire Chief's Family

LA VERGNE, Tenn. - The La Vergne community came together to help the family of the city's late fire chief.

A portion of the money raised during the La Vergne Rescue Squad's fish fry held Saturday will go directly to Chief Rick McCormick's family.

City and county leaders, as well as residents, came out to enjoy some good food and support the cause.

Organizers said they do these fundraisers throughout the year, but they wanted to make this one special and were pleased with the turnout.

“It always makes me feel good when people come out,” said Chris Schmidt, of the La Vergne Rescue Squad. “They know where we are and what we stand for.”

Chief McCormick passed away unexpectedly after complications from knee surgery. He was 49 years old and had served at the fire department for 31 years.