Fisk graduates host inaugural Women's Appreciation Day event

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Fisk graduates are on a mission to celebrate hard working women.

Alumni teamed up with the group, Men IQ Network, to host the first ever Women's Appreciation Day.

Organizers said the idea came from something they used to do as college students to show the women in their lives a little extra love.

After graduating, they wanted to keep the appreciation going, but on a bigger scale. After months of planning, they decided to host an event with self-care and relaxation activities.

"My mom, single mom. So I grew up with my mom. And I've seen the way that she struggled and things. I never saw a lot of people appreciate her. Maybe at church, and maybe on her birthday, but no real outside forces, like a big thank-you type thing," organizer Marcus Bankston, said.

Everything was free and the event included music, food and poetry readings.

"Now that we're all grown now...we said hey we have the resources, we have the connections, let's make this thing city wide," musician and Fisk alumni, Brandon Ahmad, said.

Bankston said the event was a success and the plan is to make Women's Appreciation Day an annual celebration in Nashville.