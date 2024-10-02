Fisk Jubilee Singers legacy reimagined through Seattle Opera

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville wouldn’t have the nickname Music City without the Fisk Jubilee Singers.

The spiritual singers, formed in 1871, are credited with saving Fisk University from financial ruin through the profits made while touring. Fisk University, a historically Black college and university (HBCU), is now known for its high performance and rich history.

“You’re working in an environment that looks like a museum if you look around you,” said Dr. Agenia Walker Clark, president of Fisk University.

In the late 1800s, the Fisk Jubilee Singers traveled to Europe and performed for thousands, securing the financial future of the university.

“It allowed the university to build the first permanent building for Fisk University. And that building is Jubilee Hall,” Clark said.

Jubilee Hall still stands today.

“I’m still in awe every time I walk up to the building,” said Gwendolyn Brown, assistant professor of music and voice.

Brown, a Fisk Jubilee Singer in the 1980s, reflects on the legacy of the original singers, who were recently freed slaves tasked with saving the university.

“I believe they are at peace knowing that all is well and that future generations of Blacks and African Americans can get a degree and do wonderful things,” Brown said.

Dr. Preston Wilson Jr., director of the Fisk Jubilee Singers, first learned about the group in the sixth grade.

“I turned to my mother and said I’m going to be one of those, and she laughed and said okay,” Wilson recalled.

Wilson achieved his goal of becoming a part of the ensemble and now serves as its director.

“It’s still surreal,” Wilson said.

The story of the Fisk Jubilee Singers is now being reinterpreted in the Seattle Opera’s production of "Jubilee."

“They’ve taken something that is foundational to the existence of this institution and they’re reinterpreting it so that it has broader meaning and scope now,” Clark said.

Brown expressed her trust in the production's integrity, saying, “I know that they will take care of and make sure that the integrity of the show is there.”

Former Jubilee Singers are eager to see their story told in a new region.

“Our story as Jubilee Singers—the old story, that’s the history—and the current story now needs to forever be told,” Brown said.

Jubilee Day is coming up this Sunday in Nashville. Political leader, business owner, and New York Times bestselling author Stacey Abrams will be the featured speaker at its annual Jubilee Day celebration.

Jubilee Day commemorates the extraordinary journey of the Fisk Jubilee Singers, who saved the university from financial ruin through their groundbreaking performances.

The celebration will take place at the historic Fisk Memorial Chapel and feature musical performances, tributes, and speeches. Attendees can expect a memorable experience that highlights the university’s rich history and vibrant culture.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at aaron.cantrell@newschannel5.com