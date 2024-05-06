Fisk University celebrates its students during their 150th commencement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Monday, Fisk University will celebrate its students during the historic university's 150th commencement, which marks a historic moment.
Media veterans Al Roker and Deborah Roberts will be in town as the keynote speakers.
Fisk's President, Dr. Agenia Clark, has a longstanding relationship with Roker and Roberts and said they are cherished friends of Fisk University. Their dedication to excellence and social responsibility mirrors the university's core values.
Dr. Clark said they are grateful for the willingness to come inspire their next graduating class.
The commencement ceremony is happening at the House of God Church in North Nashville at 9 a.m. A live stream of the ceremony can be found here.
