Fisk University celebrates Jubilee Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Jubilee Day commemorated the extraordinary journey of the Fisk Jubilee Singers. The singers’ courage, talent, and unwavering commitment to their alma mater have continued to inspire generations.

The Jubilee Singers' journey began over 150 years ago and continues to inspire next generations at Fisk University. They embarked on that journey to save the university's financial future through groundbreaking performances in the late 1800's.

The day is also a fundamental part of the alumni's lives, like Samuel Williams who graduated in 1968 and is now on the board of trustees.

"It is a recognition of where we come from and where we are going in the future it is a day I think we can all say we respect we honor and we cherish," said Williams. "Every year on October 6, we get together and we talk and we celebrate and honor the Jubilee Singers."

Author and activist Stacey Abrams spoke about three powerful words justice, judgment and jubilee that represent Fisk University.

"They had the judgment to do good and they had the justice to be there and then they crossed the bridge to Jubilee," said Abrams. "Jubilee is not about what you get, it is about what you do."

Dr. Agenia Walker Clark, President of Fisk University, expressed her excitement about Abrams’ participation.

“Stacey Abrams is a true visionary who has inspired countless people around the world. Her unwavering commitment to social justice and her dedication to empowering communities align perfectly with the values of Fisk University. We are honored to have her as our guest speaker for Jubilee Day," said Clark.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (Kim.Rafferty@newschannel5.com).