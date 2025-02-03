Fisk University celebrating legacy of resistance, resilience, and excellence this Black History Month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Fisk University is Music City’s oldest higher education institution. Founded in 1866, the school has built a legacy of resistance, resilience, and excellence.

DeLisa Minor Harris, Director of Library Services at Fisk University, is full of knowledge when it comes to the university’s history.

“These are some of our Fisk University yearbooks from the '60s and '70s,” Harris said while pointing to artifacts in the university’s archives.

On January 9, 1866, the first class convened at Fisk, with students ranging in age from seven to seventy. Despite their differences, all students shared the common experiences of slavery and poverty.

Those shared experiences—both the struggles and the triumphs—brought students closer together over the decades.

“It’s a unique social scene outside of campus, but on campus and in North Nashville. There’s still this Black community that’s thriving,” Harris said.

The university’s connection to the city has only grown stronger too.

President of Fisk University Dr. Agenia Walker Clark explains how the school has remained a pillar of opportunity for its students.

“The way we’ve been a part of that is continuing to be an institution of access for students to come here and pursue their dreams,” Clark said.

University President Dr. Agenia Walker Clark says when an institution is over 150 years old; people don’t always realize it is still here and thriving.

This Black History Month, Clark wants people to remember the ongoing contributions Fisk has made to Music City.

“Many students that come to Fisk may decide to stay in Nashville and become part of our metro government. They may become employees at small and large businesses in our community. Many of them decide they want to come back and make a difference at Fisk,” Dr. Clark explained.

Harris, a proud Fiskite, said the university's lasting impact on the city is a testament to its resilience.

Harris looks forward to continuing to contribute to Fisk’s legacy in Middle Tennessee."

“I think it’s a testament to the will of the institution to be in this city for over 150 years now and still building.” Harris said.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (aaron.cantrell@newschannel5.com