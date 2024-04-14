Fisk University Gymnast Morgan Price makes history as first HBCU collegiate champion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Fisk University Gymnastics team continued to make history Saturday at the USA Gymnastics Women's Collegiate National Championships.

Morgan Price is now the first HBCU gymnast in history to hold the title of USAG All-Around National Champion with a score of 39.225.

Fisk University is among 12 college teams competing in the championship that is taking place in West Chester, Pennsylvania this weekend.

The team posted on Facebook celebrating her win saying, "The Price is Right."

Price, who is from Lebanon, joined the team in 2023 and is now a Sophomore at the University.

She has been turning heads from the moment she joined the team, gaining medals and new titles.

Price will compete again on Sunday at noon CT on the vault, bars, and floor in the Individual Event Finals. You can livestream the event and cheer her on here.