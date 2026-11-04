Fisk University to honor Teddy Riley, 'architect of New Jack Swing,' at Gold & Blue Jubilee celebration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Teddy Riley — the producer often called the architect of New Jack Swing — will be honored at this year's Gold & Blue Jubilee Honors Celebration, an annual event recognizing people who have made a lasting impact on music, culture, and the community.

The celebration is hosted by the Fisk University Alumni Association and the Fisk Jubilee Singers Alumni Association, highlighting individuals who have made a lasting impact in music. This is my third year covering the event.

Riley's production credits include some of the most influential R&B and hip-hop records of the late 1980s and 1990s, helping shape a sound that continues to influence artists today.

Organizers say this year's theme is "The Architect of Sound, Strategy & Legacy." Along with honoring Riley, the evening will feature performances from the world-renowned Fisk Jubilee Singers and other artists celebrating his contributions to music.

"It's very important; I mean, this is one of the things that will be on my wall, and I will cherish this because this is us," Riley said. "This is, you know, one of the most highest prestige to me, HBCUs. So, you know they have I mean it's signifies what the history that has been made to the Jubilee Fisk College Jubilee Singers, so this is big for me."

The celebration takes place Thursday, November 5, 2026, at the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville, Tennessee, during Fisk Homecoming. Doors, food, and a cocktail hour begin at 6:30 p.m., with the Honors Celebration starting at 7:30 p.m. An official after-party follows immediately. Food is included with admission.

Attendance supports Fisk University students and the Fisk Jubilee Singers Endowment Fund, helping preserve a legacy of excellence for future generations.

VIP tickets are sold out. General admission tickets are available for $160 as part of a Homecoming flash sale, with food included.

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