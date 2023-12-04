Fisk University women's gymnastics team set to make history again at meet on MLK Day

NORTH NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Last winter, the Fisk University gymnastics team took the sport by storm. They are set to do it again this competition season.

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan.15, 2024, the Fisk University Bulldogs will compete against five other teams coached by Black women.

Roughly a year ago, the team became the first squad at a historically Black college and university. Their team has a special bond that only shows on camera — you can see it in the player above.

"I think that one event could have the potential to have a ripple effect that a lot of other institutions that may have thought about it, now they'll think about it a little more," said Valencia Jordan, the university's athletic director.

Fisk coach Corrinne Tarver said the five other coaches didn't hesitate when she invited their teams to participate.

"Every single one of them immediately said 'I'm in,'" said Tarver. "So it is going to be historic... we're going to embrace and celebrate what we have, and show how we need more."

Fisk will compete against Brown University, Iowa State University, Rutgers University, Talladega University and William & Mary University.

The meet is going to be an official part of Nashville’s Martin Luther King, Jr. week of celebration.

This summer Talladega College in Alabama became the second HBCU to launch a gymnastics team.

The event will be at Vanderbilt University's Memorial Gym. For tickets to the historic meet, visit FiskAthletics.com and select the Jan.15 gymnastics meet.