Fitness at the Fest gets people sweating and feeling good ahead of CMA Fest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — People do not usually head to Broadway to get in a workout, but Friday and Saturday you can start your day off right at Fitness at the Fest, ahead of all the good music and fun at CMA Fest.

Tickets are sold out for Friday, but Saturday there are still tickets available for only $15.

This is happening at the Maui Jim Reverb State on the Bridgestone Arena Plaza. Gates open at 7:45 a.m. for a 45-minute workout that will start at 8:15 a.m..

People who attend will get a complimentary mat and other fitness gifts provided by Celsius, and of course, you can get pumped ahead of the workout with the energy drink. Water will also be included.

Friday's workout will be led by Trumav Fitness Trainer Wirth Campbell who partnered with country music artist Tim McGraw to open Trumav in the Gulch.

Saturday's strength training will be led by celebrity trainer Erin Oprea who is back for another year.

Both trainers will have country music stars and influencers who you'll likely recognize by their side.

Proceeds for the event benefit the CMA Foundation.